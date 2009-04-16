Entertainer Donnie Jay dies

Photo of Donnie Jay by Larry Graham, Studio One

To Do Productions, the theater company that has produced so many plays at the Marigny Theatre, announced this morning that founder Donnie Jay died last night after a March operation to remove a fast-growing brain tumor.

Jay was well-known in the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny as a popular entertainer and charity fundraiser. He was also a past grand marshal of the Southern Decadence parade and a columnist for the gay and lesbian publication Ambush.

On his Web page, Jay wrote of his career: