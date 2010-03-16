Low- and no-cost pet care options

For our next issue, we're compiling a list of services and groups that provide low- and no-cost services for pet owners in the New Orleans area. Some of the categories include adoption; spaying and neutering (for both pets and ferals); vaccinations; general veterinary services; and breed rescue. We want to make it easy and cost-effective for New Orleanians to be responsible pet owners.
Our list is getting pretty long, but that's where you come in, Gambiteers: do you know of any special services we may have missed? (You can trust we've got all the local SPCAs, etc.) If you can contribute, please leave your tips in the comments below and help out your fellow citizens -- both the two- and four-legged variety. Thanks.
(And if you know of any pet food banks....)
