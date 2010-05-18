Tuesday, May 18, 2010
Anderson Cooper's advice for Tulane graduates
By Lauren LaBorde
on Tue, May 18, 2010 at 3:17 PM
Commencement speeches are filled with inspirational advice that, realistically, students will never remember because they are hungover, too busy text messaging or in a food coma from that Commander's Palace jazz brunch. If you fell into any of those categories at your graduation, don't worry — apparently, Anderson Cooper was blacked-out during his. And look at him now!
Cooper divulged his hazy graduation memories, and gave students some — um — interesting advice at Tulane University's commencement on Saturday. "You're not going to remember a damn thing I said. It's true. You're going to wake up tomorrow in your bed or someone else's, you know, if you're lucky," he said. "Hey listen — you're not going to see most of these people again, so go for it."
Hit the link for Gawker's video, and click here to see the entire speech on Tulane's website.
