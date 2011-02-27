Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Sunday, February 27, 2011

Hobnob with Gaga

Posted By on Sun, Feb 27, 2011 at 8:39 PM

If your dream is to spend some time with Lady Gaga in her own environment, then now is the time to reach for the stars. Virgin Mobile Live and Talenthouse are offering bloggers, video journalists and fans an opportunity to help blogger Dannielle Owens-Read cover the singer/songwriter’s Monster Ball Tour stop in New Orleans April 9.

To enter the contest, submit a video up to two minutes long explaining why you should be chosen to interview Lady Gaga and assist Owens-Reid backstage in covering the New Orleans concert. Submit the video by March 7 on the contest Facebook page.

The winner will be announced on March 17. Get more information here.

