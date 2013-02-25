Y@ Speak: Roll out the red carpet edition

This week's Y@ Speak celebrates the famous and infamous, from corrupt local politicians to actual celebrities. A red carpet-caliber media presence greeted former Mayor Ray Nagin at his federal court appearance Wednesday, and then the real red carpet rolled out for the 2013 Academy Awards — which prompted the adorable Quvenzhane Wallis to be the subject of both positive and negative attention. Don't mess with Hushpuppy, y'all. Feel free to mess with Nagin.
From craft cocktail emporiums to dive bars, places to get your drink on
by Kevin Allman, Andrea Blumenstein, Will Coviello, Mary Cross, Frank Etheridge, Eleonore Fisher, Anna Gaca, Kandace Power Graves, Dena Marks, Katie Walenter, Missy Wilkinson, Jamie Carroll, Maria Clark, Will Coviello, Lindsay Hilton, Lauren LaBorde, Ian McNulty, Michael Patrick Welch, Peter Wilson and Alex Woodward