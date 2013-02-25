Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 25, 2013

News & Politics / Week in Review / Film/DVD / New Orleans Life / Ray Nagin / Facebook/Twitter/Social Media / Internet & Technology / Hollywood South / Corruption

Y@ Speak: Roll out the red carpet edition

Posted By on Mon, Feb 25, 2013 at 12:49 PM


This week's Y@ Speak celebrates the famous and infamous, from corrupt local politicians to actual celebrities. A red carpet-caliber media presence greeted former Mayor Ray Nagin at his federal court appearance Wednesday, and then the real red carpet rolled out for the 2013 Academy Awards — which prompted the adorable Quvenzhane Wallis to be the subject of both positive and negative attention. Don't mess with Hushpuppy, y'all. Feel free to mess with Nagin.

Y@ Speak 2/18-24

Storified by Gambit· Mon, Feb 25 2013 10:27:47
Dreamed I woke up to a Times Picayune paper with actual news in it.norman robinson
Traffic is awful, I’ll be glad when all the construction for Wrestlemania XXX is over.copus
Watching Ray Nagin approach courthouse in a scrum of cameras. "Looks like a damn Mardi Gras parade" says a security guard.Campbell Robertson
"No, man. I can't make any comments." -Ray Nagin when asked if he had anything to say about his arraignment. http://pic.twitter.com/AcYfeWqvDanny Monteverde
Media scrum chases Ray #Nagin on his way out of the courthouse. http://pic.twitter.com/2FarkkxXGordon Russell
See the world's biggest Sweater in just a few min on ch 4 ...unreal!Angela Hill
Folk are so sad in #NOLA RT @NOLAnews: Xavier Prep in New Orleans to close at end of current academic year http://flip.it/O4maRMelissa Harris-Perry
Hope they're not frying the animals RT @The_Gambit: @AudubonZoo is having its "inaugural Fried Food Fest" in June.Allison Good
This is how @wdsu sports anchor @mileswdsu - who's a Harlem native - feels about the new crazy "The Harlem Shake" http://via.me/-9wre78gFletcher Mackel
True StoryOfficer on Bourbon Street: "How old are you son?"Frat Guy: "A MILLION"Tay
I <3 lent for 1 reason only: so many designated drivers to choose from.sheri NOLA
Siberia in New Orleans now offers free earplugs! #rocksafelyAlison Fensterstock
oh, WWLTV Facebook, you a troll. You knew exactly what would happen when you asked what ppl thought of Quvenzhane Wallis cast as AnnieBradley Warshauer
@ChrisEvans also brought his mother to the Oscars. A trend? Used to be only the closet gays now it's all the straight boys. #OscarsThomas A. Robichaux
I'm getting into this Ocsars thing. So to speak... @ The Shops at Canal Place http://instagr.am/p/WIudsEBMl6/Grace Wilson
Roger Goodell should have gotten an Oscar for Visual Effects. Seeing that the bounty scandal was all made up in his head. #WhoDatJason Bernos
Why is everyone tweeting about Les MilesTim Murphy
Every time i see a girl cheer at the results of the Oscars I want to laugh but then I remember every dude with all sports.Matt
Sooo how many drunk unpaid @theonion interns have been fired tonight?Bradley Warshauer
@theOnion is free to hide behind a brand &call a lil' girl a C-NT.It's crass&they are punks who would never say it about Spielburg's kids.Wendell Pierce
Michelle Obama awards Hollywood for rewriting history making the C.I.A. look like a group of good hearted dudes. #fiOscars #oscars2013Dan Woods
Quvenzhané Wallis is the youngest best actress nominee & also the only one to fist pump in response to her name being called at the #OscarsVANITY FAIR
We came to #beastit but we never even dreamed we'd be a Best Picture nominee. #oscars http://pic.twitter.com/aDfKQMiJXiBeasts the Movie

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Lauren LaBorde

  • The NOLA Project premieres immersive poolside play Exterior. Pool-Night

    The theater company blurs the lines between actor and audience
    • by Lauren LaBorde
    • Jul 11, 2016

  • Gambit’s 2015 Big Bar Guide

    From craft cocktail emporiums to dive bars, places to get your drink on
    • by Kevin Allman, Andrea Blumenstein, Will Coviello, Mary Cross, Frank Etheridge, Eleonore Fisher, Anna Gaca, Kandace Power Graves, Dena Marks, Katie Walenter, Missy Wilkinson, Jamie Carroll, Maria Clark, Will Coviello, Lindsay Hilton, Lauren LaBorde, Ian McNulty, Michael Patrick Welch, Peter Wilson and Alex Woodward
    • Nov 23, 2015

  • How to survive White Linen Night

    This guide from 2011, by Lauren LaBorde, is as relevant as ever. Happy White Linen Night!
    • by Lauren LaBorde
    • Aug 3, 2013
  • More »

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation