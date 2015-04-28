British road artist "Wanksy" uses penis graffiti to get potholes filled

click to enlarge
One way to get potholes filled.
New Orleanians have come up with many ways to pressure City Hall to fix potholes, from the Fix My Streets
campaign to Gambit
's own Pimp My Pothole
photo contest. Some people even take the matter into their own hands and fill their own potholes
, a no-no according to City Hall.
But here's a simple new way to get potholes fixed — and it's working.
A British artist"named Wanksy
draws colorful cartoon penises around the potholes in his hometown of Bury, England. And it's working:
The anonymous man - a professional artist and surveyor - is highlighting craters in the Tarmac by drawing a huge male genitalia around them.
With a nod to world famous street artist Banksy, the pothole superhero has styled himself ‘W***sy’, reports Manchester Evening News.
His unconventional approach is winning fans - and getting results, with many of the potholes around Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, being filled in within 48 hours.
Forty-eight hour service? That's fast
. Why? Oh, yeah, The Children
:
A spokesman for the council has describes his artwork as "obscene" and urges him to stop his painting.
"The actions of this individual are not only stupid but incredibly insulting to local residents," the Bury Council spokesman says.
"Has this person, for just one second, considered how families with young children must feel when they are confronted with these obscene symbols as they walk to school?"
I dunno. Has this functionary, for just one second, considered how families with young children must feel when they hit a pothole, get hurt and wreck their bikes? Or ruin the undercarriage of their cars because a pothole has been on the street for
days weeks months years
eons?
New Orleanians aren't likely to get the vapors when confronted with an outline of a penis (which, the artist notes, is drawn with the same non-permanent markers used by road surveyors). We see worse in Krewe du Vieux every year. And who can argue with this kind of success?
Success! Pothole filled in.
(To see dozens of ways New Orleanians have filled their own potholes, check out our slideshow
.)
