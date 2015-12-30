Your New Orleans New Year's Eve music calendar

click to enlarge
ALLISON BOHL DeHART
Brass Bed performs at the annual Ma'am Records New Year's Eve showcase at Gasa Gasa.
New Year's Eve is among a handful of nights where millions of people become painfully determined to have fun and will stop at nothing to do so, whether that means investing countless hours in a group iMessage or performing a blood sacrifice. These people are amateurs.
friends, you are good at planning. We made it easy for you. This week's issue has a whole lot of ideas
. And below are a few more concerts to get you through New Year's Eve and the weekend. Be safe.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Brass Bed, Carbon Poppies and The Pistolettes
Gasa Gasa
9 p.m.
Ma'am Records hosts its annual New Year's Eve show with Louisiana's preeminent psychedelic power-pop outfit Brass Bed — due to release its fourth LP, In the Yellow Leaf
, early next year — and its Lafayette rock 'n' roll counterpart, Carbon Poppies. $12 general admission, $35 open bar.
Leftover Crack
Siberia
8 p.m.
The ska and hardcore punk band performs with New Orleans punks Pears, I'm Fine and Mea Culpa. Short Leash, Bathroom Grime and Houston thrash band Days N Daze also are on the bill. $15.
Heavy Lids, Repulsars and Aquarian Blood
Circle Bar
9 p.m.
The Circle Bar recharges for 2016 with a new booking schedule, kicking off with local fuzz punks Heavy Lids and Repulsars with seven-piece Memphis garage rockers Aquarian Blood. $8.
Debauche and Slow Burn Burlesque
Hi-Ho Lounge
10 p.m.
The rowdy Russian folk-punk band performs with the New Orleans burlesque troupe.
Corey Henry's Treme Funktet and Tank & the Bangas
Blue Nile
9 p.m.
The trombonist and his funk ensemble perform with the unpredictable soul and R&B outfit. Pinettes Brass Band and DJ Black Pearl also perform. $20.
DJ Soul Sister
One Eyed Jacks
10 p.m.
The queen of rare groove rings in the New Year with her 13th annual Soul Train
-inspired dance party. $20 general admission, $75 open bar.
Heatwave!
Twelve Mile Limit
9 p.m.
DJ Ann Glaviano presides over a NYE edition of her monthly dance party where she spins '60s soul, R&B, rock 'n' roll and New Orleans classics, with a Champagne toast at midnight. Free admission.
Friday, Jan. 1
Leo "Bud" Welch
Chickie Wah Wah
10:30 p.m.
The 83-year-old Mississippi bluesman performs a late set at the club, and guitarist and songwriter Alvin Youngblood Hart performs an earlier set at 9 p.m.
Joey Molinaro, Mzda Otrok, Three Brained Robot, Fri(g)id, Wrong Apology, Wild Torus and Spreaders
Siberia
10 p.m.
Start off the New Year in a weird way. Pittsburgh violinist Joey Molinaro — using violin and voice to emulate visceral grind and black metal — returns for a fourth annual New Year's Day performance with a host of ambient and noise musicians and performance artists. $7
Saturday, Jan. 2
Little Maker presents The Last Waltz
One Eyed Jacks
10 p.m.
Little Maker's Micah McKee leads a third annual performance of The Band's The Last Waltz concert film, with New Orleans musicians Lynn Drury, The Kid Carsons, Andrew Duhon, Renshaw Davies, Alexandra Scott and many others joining a massive tribute. $15.
Surfer Blood
Gasa Gasa
10 p.m.
With its 2015 album 1000 Palms
in the rear view, the Florida rock 'n' roll band kicks off its 2016 in New Orleans with Austin's Bayonne. $10.