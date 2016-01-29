Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 29, 2016

Film/DVD / Saints

Amazon to release documentary about Steve Gleason

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2016 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Michel and Steve Gleason.
  • Michel and Steve Gleason.

Variety and Deadline.com both report that Amazon Studios has picked up distribution rights to Gleason, J. Clay Tweel's documentary about former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason and his battle with ALS:
The films includes footage shot over four years of Gleason’s post-diagnosis activities, which include becoming a father, skydiving, speaking at the United Nations, attending the State of the Union Address, founding an ALS research project and the organization Team Gleason — which has a mission to improve the lives of those who have ALS, the symptoms of which include gradual paralysis.
The movie premiered earlier this month at the Sundance Film Festival.

Gleason wrote about the film on his website:
As you may know, this project began as a series of personal video journals for our son Rivers, as a way of sharing my life, who I am, and love for him, when I was first diagnosed with ALS in 2011. Although it has been a uniquely difficult journey at times, we believe it is an important message to share. Our film is not just focused on living with ALS, but on a more universal story, exposing the resilience of the human spirit, when faced with extreme adversity. 
Amazon will release Gleason on demand, and Deadline reports the company will partner to get the film a theatrical release.

Read Alex Woodward's 2014 Gambit cover story on Gleason here.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kevin Allman

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation