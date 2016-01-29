Amazon to release documentary about Steve Gleason

The films includes footage shot over four years of Gleason’s post-diagnosis activities, which include becoming a father, skydiving, speaking at the United Nations, attending the State of the Union Address, founding an ALS research project and the organization Team Gleason — which has a mission to improve the lives of those who have ALS, the symptoms of which include gradual paralysis.The movie premiered earlier this month at the Sundance Film Festival.
As you may know, this project began as a series of personal video journals for our son Rivers, as a way of sharing my life, who I am, and love for him, when I was first diagnosed with ALS in 2011. Although it has been a uniquely difficult journey at times, we believe it is an important message to share. Our film is not just focused on living with ALS, but on a more universal story, exposing the resilience of the human spirit, when faced with extreme adversity.Amazon will release Gleason on demand, and Deadline reports the company will partner to get the film a theatrical release.
Showing 1-1 of 1