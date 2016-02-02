Wednesday at the Square 2016 lineup announced

click to enlarge
CREATIVE COMMONS/ROBBIESAURUS
A crowd enjoying music at Wednesday at the Square.
Wednesday at the Square
, the popular after-work spring concert series at Lafayette Square in the CBD, has announced its 2016 lineup, which is filled with local favorites including Amanda Shaw, Bonerama, Kermit Ruffins, Alexis and the Samurai and more. The performer at the final concert of the year on May 18 has not been announced.
The event is put on by the Young Leadership Council
, and is free (attendees are asked to purchase food and drink at the event in support of the series). All shows are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lineup under the jump:
Mar. 2
: Royal Teeth and Naughty Professor
Mar. 9
: Tab Benoit and N'awlins Johnnys
Mar. 16
: Bonerama and Bucktown All-Stars
Mar. 23
: Anders Osborne and Colin Lake
Mar. 30
: Cyril Neville's Royal Southern Brotherhood and Pat Casey & The New Sound (featuring Robin Barnes and Khris Royal)
Apr. 6
: Amanda Shaw and The Vettes
Apr. 13
: Flow Tribe and The Breton Sound
Apr. 20
: Honey Island Swamp Band and Alexis and the Samurai
Apr. 27
: Kermit Ruffins and Trumpet Mafia
May 4
: The Soul Rebels and Tank and the Bangas
May 11
: Marcia Ball and Mia Borders
May 18
: TBA