Tuesday, February 2, 2016

Events & Festivals / Music & Nightlife

Wednesday at the Square 2016 lineup announced

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2016 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge A crowd enjoying music at Wednesday at the Square. - CREATIVE COMMONS/ROBBIESAURUS
  • CREATIVE COMMONS/ROBBIESAURUS
  • A crowd enjoying music at Wednesday at the Square.

Wednesday at the Square, the popular after-work spring concert series at Lafayette Square in the CBD, has announced its 2016 lineup, which is filled with local favorites including Amanda Shaw, Bonerama, Kermit Ruffins, Alexis and the Samurai and more. The performer at the final concert of the year on May 18 has not been announced.

The event is put on by the Young Leadership Council, and is free (attendees are asked to purchase food and drink at the event in support of the series). All shows are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lineup under the jump:

Mar. 2: Royal Teeth and Naughty Professor

Mar. 9: Tab Benoit and N'awlins Johnnys

Mar. 16: Bonerama and Bucktown All-Stars

Mar. 23: Anders Osborne and Colin Lake

Mar. 30: Cyril Neville's Royal Southern Brotherhood and Pat Casey & The New Sound (featuring Robin Barnes and Khris Royal)

Apr. 6: Amanda Shaw and The Vettes

Apr. 13: Flow Tribe and The Breton Sound

Apr. 20: Honey Island Swamp Band and Alexis and the Samurai

Apr. 27: Kermit Ruffins and Trumpet Mafia

May 4: The Soul Rebels and Tank and the Bangas

May 11: Marcia Ball and Mia Borders

May 18: TBA


