Tuesday, March 22, 2016

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announces daily lineups

Posted By on Tue, Mar 22, 2016 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge Pearl Jam returns to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. - DANNY CLINCH
  • DANNY CLINCH
  • Pearl Jam returns to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released its "cubes," the daily schedule lineups.

Festival headliners include Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Van Morrison, My Morning Jacket, Jangle Monae, Lauryn Hill, Bonnie Raitt and many others.
The festival runs April 22-24 and April 28-May 1 at the Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots. 

