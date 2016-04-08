Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 8, 2016

Food & Drink

Perks Coffee & Cafe to open in Metairie

Posted By on Fri, Apr 8, 2016 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge Perks Coffe & Cafe will open in summer on Clearview Parkway. - PERKS COFFEE & CAFE/FACEBOOK
  • PERKS COFFEE & CAFE/FACEBOOK
  • Perks Coffe & Cafe will open in summer on Clearview Parkway.
Metairie’s coffee corridor will get another drive-through option when Perks Coffee & Cafe (4300 Clearview Parkway) opens this summer. 

The cafe is the project of husband-and-wife team Ashley and David Varnado. Ashley is the chef behind the operation and David, a coffee industry veteran who has managed several cafes in the area, will handle the coffee.

Ashley says the idea for the cafe has evolved for years as she noticed a lack of healthy  options at area drive-through restaurants. The concept joins a crop of nearby coffee shops, but the Varnados say their concept will focus on freshly prepared foods to go.

“As a parent, you just don’t always have time to cook,” she says, adding that the menu will feature classic cafe fare including breakfast pastries, soups, sandwiches and salads.

“We’ll do a lot of steamed vegetables and baked and grilled items,” she says. “Everything is fresh and local. Nothing is coming off of a Sysco truck.”

There will be inside seating as well.

They expect to offer coffee from a local roaster.

For updates on the opening process, visit the company’s website here.

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of Perks Coffe And Cafe, Metairie

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Helen Freund

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation