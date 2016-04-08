Perks Coffee & Cafe to open in Metairie

click to enlarge
Perks Coffe & Cafe will open in summer on Clearview Parkway.
Metairie’s coffee corridor will get another drive-through option when Perks Coffee & Cafe
(4300 Clearview Parkway) opens this summer.
The cafe is the project of husband-and-wife team Ashley and David Varnado. Ashley is the chef behind the operation and David, a coffee industry veteran who has managed several cafes in the area, will handle the coffee.
Ashley says the idea for the cafe has evolved for years as she noticed a lack of healthy options at area drive-through restaurants. The concept joins a crop of nearby coffee shops, but the Varnados say their concept will focus on freshly prepared foods to go.
“As a parent, you just don’t always have time to cook,” she says, adding that the menu will feature classic cafe fare including breakfast pastries, soups, sandwiches and salads.
“We’ll do a lot of steamed vegetables and baked and grilled items,” she says. “Everything is fresh and local. Nothing is coming off of a Sysco truck.”
There will be inside seating as well.
They expect to offer coffee from a local roaster.
For updates on the opening process, visit the company's website here.