Sean Payton to USA Today: "It's like the Wild, Wild West here"

click to enlarge MICHAEL C. HEBERT/NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“We don’t hear this noise when something happens in New Orleans East, or in the Lower 9,” Payton said, alluding to predominantly African-American communities. “Now you creep into the Garden District…



“I just know this: Our city is broken.”

Calling on all musicians residents of our city I want to organize memorial Secondline For Will Smith in front of @dbaneworleans maybe Wed. — glen david andrews (@tremeprince) April 11, 2016

In the aftermath of Saturday night's shooting that killed former New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith, Saints coach Sean Payton has given a frank interview tos Jarrett Bell, in which Payton statesandPayton told Bell that he drove to the crime scene early Sunday morning to see where Smith and his wife Racquel had been shot, and said of the .45 that was used to shoot Smith: "We could go online and get 10 of them, and have them shipped to our house tomorrow. I don’t believe that was the intention when they allowed for the right for citizens to bear arms.”In a related story, trumpeter Glen David Andrews, who had expressed his frustration over violence in the city after Smith's shooting, had a scary encounter of his own with some car prowlers after a Sunday night performance at Irvin Mayfield's Jazz Playhouse, which he recounted today on Twitter . Andrews also called for a memorial second line/protest over the shooting of Smith: