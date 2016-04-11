Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, April 11, 2016

Crime / Quote/Unquote / Saints / Sports

Sean Payton to USA Today: "It's like the Wild, Wild West here"

Posted By on Mon, Apr 11, 2016 at 4:20 PM

In the aftermath of Saturday night's shooting that killed former New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith, Saints coach Sean Payton has given a frank interview to USA Today's Jarrett Bell, in which Payton states "I hate guns," "“I’ve heard people argue that everybody needs a gun. That’s madness" and “They don’t want to kill tourism. But right now, it’s like the Wild, Wild West here.”

“We don’t hear this noise when something happens in New Orleans East, or in the Lower 9,” Payton said, alluding to predominantly African-American communities. “Now you creep into the Garden District…

“I just know this: Our city is broken.”
Payton told Bell that he drove to the crime scene early Sunday morning to see where Smith and his wife Racquel had been shot, and said of the .45 that was used to shoot Smith: "We could go online and get 10 of them, and have them shipped to our house tomorrow. I don’t believe that was the intention when they allowed for the right for citizens to bear arms.”

In a related story, trumpeter Glen David Andrews, who had expressed his frustration over violence in the city after Smith's shooting, had a scary encounter of his own with some car prowlers after a Sunday night performance at Irvin Mayfield's Jazz Playhouse, which he recounted today on Twitter. Andrews also called for a memorial second line/protest over the shooting of Smith:

