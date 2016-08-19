Second line season parade schedule 2016-2017



YAAAAASSS FAM!!! Second line season is NIGH!! And trust and believe, its going down like 4 fat heauxs!!! (and if that declaration hurt your feelings, don’t bother coming to one of our second lines -the assault to your senses will be more than you can bear sweetie…)

For the rest of y'all who need a hit to tie you over til Aug. 28, check out our second line Sunday swag in the video up top. More joy than the law allows. See y'all next weekend!

2016-2017 Second Line Schedule

*NOTE: SECOND LINE DATES & LOCATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANYTIME*

(more info below the jump!)

AUGUST 2016

8/28- Valley of The Silent Men/ 1st 2nd line of the season (UPTOWN)



SEPTEMBER 2016

9/4- NO PARADE SCHEDULED/Possible makeup date

9/11- Young Men Olympians {2 Hour Mini} (UPTOWN)

9/18- Good Fellas (UPTOWN)

9/25- Young Men Olympians {Regular 4 Hour} (UPTOWN)



OCTOBER 2016

10/2- Family Ties (DOWNTOWN)

10/9- Prince of Wales (UPTOWN)

10/15- {SATURDAY 2ND LINE} Black Men of Labor (DOWNTOWN)

10/16- Men of Class (UPTOWN)

10/23- Original 4 (UPTOWN)

10/30- Women of Class (UPTOWN)



NOVEMBER 2016

11/6- We Are 1 (UPTOWN)

11/13- Sudan (DOWNTOWN)

11/20- 9 Times & 9SL (DOWNTOWN)

11/27- Lady & Men Buckjumpers (UPTOWN)



DECEMBER 2016

12/4- Dumaine Street Gang (DOWNTOWN) & Westbank Steppers (WESTBANK)

12/11- New Generation (UPTOWN)

12/18- Big Nine (DOWNTOWN)

12/25- Lady & Men Rollers (UPTOWN)



JANUARY 2017

1/1- Perfect Gentlemen (UPTOWN)

1/8- Lady Jetsetters (UPTOWN)

1/15- Undefeated Divas (DOWNTOWN)

1/22- Ladies & Men of Unity (UPTOWN)

1/29- NO PARADE/ POSSIBLE MAKEUP DATE



FEBRUARY 2017

2/5- Treme Sidewalk Steppers (DOWNTOWN)

2/12- CTC Steppers (DOWNTOWN)

2/19- NO 2ND LINE (MARDI GRAS SEASON)

2/26- NO 2ND LINE (MARDI GRAS SEASON)



MARCH 2017

3/5- VIP Ladies & Kids (UPTOWN)

3/12- Keep N It Real (DOWNTOWN)

3/19- Single Men (UPTOWN) & SUPER SUNDAY UPTOWN

3/26- Revolution (DOWNTOWN)

APRIL 2017

4/2- New Orleans Bayou Steppers (DOWNTOWN)

4/9- Single Ladies (UPTOWN)

4/16- Pigeon Town Steppers (UPTOWN) {EASTER SUNDAY}

4/23- Old & Nu Style Fellas (DOWNTOWN)

4/30-NO 2ND LINE DUE TO JAZZ FEST



MAY 2017

5/7- NO 2ND LINE DUE TO JAZZ FEST

5/14- Original Big 7 (DOWNTOWN) {MOTHER’S DAY}

5/21- Divine Ladies (UPTOWN) & ZULU (DOWNTOWN)

5/28- Money Wasters (DOWNTOWN)



JUNE 2017

6/18- Perfect Gentlemen Father’s Day Parade (UPTOWN)

6/25- Uptown Swingers {THE LAST 2ND LINE OF THE SEASON}







