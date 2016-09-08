Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Premiere: Renshaw Davies say goodbye to "Summertime"

Posted By on Thu, Sep 8, 2016 at 11:30 AM

Innocence lost, painful nostalgia and terrible heat — the hallmarks of summer. New Orleans songwriting duo Renshaw Davies (John Renshaw and Emily Davies) kiss off the season with "Summertime," the songwriting duo's first single from their upcoming EP The Heat.

The EP follows the band's dusty folk conjuring Fleetwood Mac and Van Morrison on 2015's 7-inch single “Auctioneer” and “Goin’ Down the Road," loose and carefully arranged acoustic rambles braced with gentle, haunting harmonies.

"Summertime" amends the band's roots with a dry melancholy and creeping synth underneath a singing lap steel. Carson Thielen of The Kid Carsons and Bear America Records recorded the band. "It is a departure from our regular sound that we've been crafting with a lot of help from Carson," Renshaw tells Gambit. "Definitely trying a more 'modern' approach."

Thielen adds synth and electric guitar to the duo's balanced harmonies, with bassist Trey Boudreaux, drummer Eric Rogers and lap steel from Derek Duplessie.

Renshaw Davies performs a single release show at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Gasa Gasa with Little Maker and Vaughn & the Valentines. Tickets $8.

