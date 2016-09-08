Restaurant news for Trinity, Arnaud’s French 75 Bar and the Caribbean Room

click to enlarge
The Caribbean Room
Arnaud’s French 75 Bar is launching a Friday happy hour starting Sept. 9.
(2031 St. Charles Ave., 504-323-1500), chef John Besh’s haute revival in the Pontchartrain Hotel
, is starting Friday lunch on Sept 9 and adding Sunday brunch as well. Guests can expect a similar spread to the dinner menu (shrimp saki, snapper Pontchartrain) during lunch, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The brunch menu ropes in some of dinner items and adds breakfast dishes, including duck carbonara served on pappardelle; eggs and toast with crab, truffle and Camembert; and pork belly hash featuring poached eggs and smoked choron sauce.
Brunch at the Caribbean Room is served Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the hotel’s website here.
Decatur Street newcomer Trinity
(1117 Decatur St., 504-325-5789) is launching a twice-daily happy hour featuring bar snacks and discounted cocktails, beer and wine. Calling it “heures de plaisir” (French for “hours of happiness”), the program will run weekdays before dinner service and late night Thursday through Saturday.
For snacks, which run $3 to $8, there’s salumi and cheese, wasabi-roasted almonds, curried popcorn, truffle potato chips, banh mi pickled vegetables, duck confit deviled eggs and shrimp cocktail.
Drinks, called ‘Tales,’ are $7 to $8 and include a vodka tonic with housemade tonic, an old fashioned, the Cordwainer, made with sherry, fruit, lemon and simple syrup and others. Draft beers are $4 and a selection of wine and sake starts at $7.
The happy hour runs 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm. Monday through Friday and 10 p.m. to closing Thursday and 11 p.m. to closing Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com.
At French Quarter institution Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
(813 Bienville St., 504-523-5433), bartender Chris Hannah and his team are launching a Friday happy hour starting Sept. 9. The happy hour runs from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and features half-price wines by the class and $5 cocktails.
A select bar menu from Arnaud’s Executive Chef Tommy DiGiovanni is available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, though at the moment, food discounts aren’t included in the Friday deal.
For more info, visit the bar’s website here.