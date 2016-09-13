Events added to Louisiana Craft Brewer Week

click to enlarge
Louisiana Craft Brewer Week (LACBW) features a slew of events
-
Nora McGunnigle
-
Primitivo hosts a beer dinner with NOLA Brewing Company on Sept. 22.
at breweries, bars and restaurants in the area, and a few more events have been added.
Sept. 18
Bayou Teche beer pairing with Haydel’s pies
3 p.m. Sunday, until pie or beer runs out
The Avenue Pub
(1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243)
During the LACBW kickoff on Sunday afternoon, get your hands on the hot new pie in town and judge how the flavors pair with beer from Bayou Teche Brewing. A $12 flight of four 4-ounce pours of Bayou Teche’s barrel-aged beers will be paired with hand pies. Teche Sector, a farmhouse ale brewed with passion fruit and lime and aged in French sauvignon blanc barrels, will be served with lemon pie. Miel Sauvage, a barrel-aged beer with honey, goes with the apple pie. Cherry pie complements Biere Joi, which is brewed with coffee and chili d’arbol and aged in whiskey barrels. Chocolate pie is served with the brewery’s oak barrel-aged imperial stout, Loup Garou.
Louisiana Craft Beer Blind Tasting Challenge
5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday
504 Craft Beer Reserve
(3939 Tulane Ave., 504-875-3723)
Put your beer taste buds to the test during this competition at beer store/bottle shop 504 Craft Beer Reserve. Tickets are $10 to participate as a contestant
, and if you best your competitors, the prize is a $100 gift card for beer or merchandise at the store.
Sept. 22
Primitivo beer dinner with NOLA Brewing Company
Three seatings: 6 p.m, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Primitivo
(1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-881-1775)
Enjoy NOLA Brewing Company pairings like 7th Street Wheat with burrata, grilled cucumber relish and brioche; Hog Tied Belgian single ale with orrecchiette, shishito pepper sausage, corn and tomato; Tart Of Steel cherry sour with beer-cured tuna, smoked apple and foie gras puree; ALS Farmhouse IPA with roasted boneless shortrib, marinated farro and pea salad; and a cocktail made with Darkest Before Dawn dunkel lager served with chocolate and oatmeal pudding with cherry crumble.
The dinner costs $60.
Sept. 23
Great Raft burger pairing
Friday (while supplies last)
Company Burger
(611 O’Keefe Ave Suite C7, 504-309-9422)
Chef Adam Biderman created a burger to pair with Great Raft Brewing’s double dry-hopped Commotion pale ale: “The Big Tall” features two patties, shaved white onion, Russian dressing and pickled jalapenos on a double decker Weiss Guys sesame seed bun.
NOLA Brew Bus Grand Opening
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday
NOLA Brewing
Company (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996)
Although the NOLA Brew Bus
won’t be giving tours until the end of the month (stay tuned to Gambit
for more info on the venture), the brewery is holding a “grand opening”
at NOLA Brewing, and the founders will be on hand to talk about the beer-focused tour bus. The first 50 attendees get a free beer.
Second Alligator and LA Beer Dinner
7 p.m. Friday
Kingfish
(337 Chartres St., 504-598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com) got such an overwhelming response for the first night of its alligator dinner paired with Louisiana beers, it added a second night. Chef Nathan Richard will prepare alligator "turtle" soup and smoked gator baby back ribs, and there are beers from Abita Brewing Company, Bayou Teche Brewing, Chafunkta Brewing Company, Chappapeela Farms Brewery, Mudbug Brewery and Tin Roof Brewing Company. More info available here
.