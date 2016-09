Gumbo party! Disney can't make gumbo, and Poppy Tooker makes hers on the Today show

click to enlarge DIsney's version of gumbo. Boycott New Orleans Square.

click to enlarge New Orleans chef Poppy Tooker, center, made Creole gumbo this morning with Hoda Kotb, left, and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today show.

By now you've probably seen or heard about the "healthy gumbo" recipe that the Disney Twitter feed tried to foist off as, well, actual gumbo — the secret ingredients beingNo. As one Twitter user wrote, "."Even more appallingly, the recipe was credited to "Princess Tiana," the main character in Disney's animated The Princess and the Frog — who was based on chef Leah Chase, who probably knows how to cook gumbo better than anyone in the city.In second place would be New Orleans native, food historian and cookbook writer Poppy Tooker, who was surprised/ambushed by celebrity TV chef Bobby Flay a few years back and challenged to a gumbo duel of sorts for his show. (It was ... uncomfortable TV. Flay used honey and cilantro in his gumbo. Tooker won, of course.)Today Tooker appeared on the last hour of theshow with host and local icon Hoda Kotb to demonstrate the right way to make gumbo, using the recipe from Tooker's own"This is the only cookbook you'll find with a picture of a cross-dressing ghost," she informed Kotb and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.The gumbo —— looked good.