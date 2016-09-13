Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Food & Drink / TV / WTF?

Gumbo party! Disney can't make gumbo, and Poppy Tooker makes hers on the Today show

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 6:21 PM

By now you've probably seen or heard about the "healthy gumbo" recipe that the Disney Twitter feed tried to foist off as, well, actual gumbo — the secret ingredients being those Creole favorites, quiñoa and kale:
click to enlarge DIsney's version of gumbo. - Boycott New Orleans Square.
  • DIsney's version of gumbo. Boycott New Orleans Square.

No.

Just no.

As one Twitter user wrote, "This is just morally wrong. All of Louisiana collectively gagged when you posted this #gumbostrong."

Even more appallingly, the recipe was credited to "Princess Tiana," the main character in Disney's animated The Princess and the Frog — who was based on chef Leah Chase, who probably knows how to cook gumbo better than anyone in the city.

click to enlarge New Orleans chef Poppy Tooker, center, made Creole gumbo this morning with Hoda Kotb, left, and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today show.
  • New Orleans chef Poppy Tooker, center, made Creole gumbo this morning with Hoda Kotb, left, and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today show.
In second place would be New Orleans native, food historian and cookbook writer Poppy Tooker, who was surprised/ambushed by celebrity TV chef Bobby Flay a few years back and challenged to a gumbo duel of sorts for his show Throwdown With Bobby Flay. (It was ... uncomfortable TV. Flay used honey and cilantro in his gumbo. Tooker won, of course.)

Today Tooker appeared on the last hour of the Today show with host and local icon Hoda Kotb to demonstrate the right way to make gumbo, using the recipe from Tooker's own Tujague's Cookbook.

"This is the only cookbook you'll find with a picture of a cross-dressing ghost," she informed Kotb and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

The gumbo — quiñoaless, kale-free — looked good.



