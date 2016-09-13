Three Muses Maple opens Uptown

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY THREE MUSES MAPLE/FACEBOOK
-
Three Muses Maple is now open uptown in the Carrollton area.
Almost six years after opening the restaurant and music hub Three Muses on Frenchmen Street, the team behind the popular dining and nightlife haunt have opened a location in Uptown.
Three Muses Maple
(7537 Maple St., 504-510-2749), from Daniel Esses, Kimberly Patton-Bragg and singer Sophie Lee, opened over the weekend on the corner of Hillary and Maple Street.
The Frenchmen Street spot is best known bringing its hybrid model fusing cocktails, an eclectic and international food menu and live music to a block busy with nightlife. The second location, which is larger and seats 70 people, will seek to replicate that model in part on a quieter stretch of Uptown.
“It’s the same concept, but the only thing different is that the menu is a little bit different … and the music is going to be a little bit quieter,” Esses says. Guests can expect a piano player many nights and some duos and trios, but nothing much larger than that. “It’s a little more reserved,” Esses says. The Uptown concept is a little heavier on dining, there will still be nightly music and no cover.
“We’re expecting people who never came down to Frenchmen street … but we’re also expecting some people who used to come down to Frenchmen and don’t want to deal with that anymore,” Esses says.
Esses acknowledges the possibility of a strong college kid draw, given it’s proximity to neighboring universities, but he said the team is envisioning a more family-driven atmosphere.
“Kimberly’s (Patton-Bragg) cocktails are awesome, but they don’t really sing to get college kids wasted,” he says, adding they hope to draw a more “sophisticated clientele” while remaining welcome to everyone.
“Frenchmen has become a lot more tourist based; we want to be able to serve the locals as well. When we first opened (on Frenchmen St.), that’s what we were,” he says.
Food is under the helm of local chef Marcus Woodham, who previously cooked at Tujague’s, Tivoli & Lee and Patois. The menu draws from a number of international influences and is divided into four categories: meat, seafood, vegetarian and pasta. The list includes many familiar dishes such as lamb sliders with herbed goat cheese and tomato chutney, "steak and cake" featuring hanger steak, a crab cake and bearnaise, a bulgogi
rice bowl with rib-eye steak, spinach, kimchi and a fried yard egg, and a selection of cheese and charcuterie. Pastas, which feature Esses' local pasta brand, include rigatoni with lamb and cippolini onions, linguine with caponata, herbs and Parmesan, and saffron gnocchietti featuring Gulf fish, pinkeye peas, arugula and caper pistou, and citrus and baby green salad.
While the format is similar to the downtown spot – small plates meant to be shared – a few family-style dishes will be added to the menu, as well as Sunday brunch.
Three Muses Maple is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.