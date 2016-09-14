Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Jolene Pinder to step down as executive director of New Orleans Film Society

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 10:34 AM

Jolene Pinder
  • Jolene Pinder

The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) has announced that executive director Jolene Pinder will step down from her position at the end of January 2017. During her six-year tenure, Pinder transformed the organization into a national force by building its signature event, the New Orleans Film Festival. Pinder and her staff parlayed that success into a constant stream of public screenings and other film-related events for local audiences, many of them free of charge. The NOFS Board of Directors will conduct a national search for Pinder's replacement.

