Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Melissa Etheridge headline Gretna Fest Oct. 7-9
By Will Coviello
on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 10:19 AM
announced the music lineup and schedule for its Oct. 7-9 festival in downtown Grenta. Kool and the Gang performs Friday night. Lynyrd Skynyrd headlines Saturday, and Melissa Etheridge and LeAnn Rimes perform Sunday. The lineup also includes Lost Bayou Ramblers, Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters, Ivan Neville and Dumpstaphunk, Amanda Shaw, New Orleans Suspects and others. The full schedule is here
The festival features six music stages, amusement rides, craft and food vendors and more. The festival grounds cover 25 blocks in Gretna surrounding Huey P. Long Avenue. Tickets are $25 at the gate, $20 in advance for single days and $47.50 for a weekend pass.
