Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Wynton Marsalis to receive National Humanities Medal
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 4:54 PM
CLAY MCBRIDE
Wynton Marsalis will receive a medal next week from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Add another award to the portfolio of Wynton Marsalis: the New Orleans trumpeter and composer will be awarded a National Humanities Medal next week
in a White House ceremony hosted by President Barack Obama.
While Marsalis won't be at the ceremony — he's playing a concert at New York's Rose Theater that night
— it's an accolade he can add to his 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Music and several Grammy Awards. Marsalis is currently the director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in New York.
Eleven other people will receive the medal that night, and the event will be livestreamed on the White House website
.
