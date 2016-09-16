Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, September 16, 2016

Chef Phillip Lopez to helm restaurant, bars at the new Troubadour hotel

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 11:17 AM


click to enlarge Chef Phillip Lopez will open a restaurant and two bars at the Troubadour hotel, which opens Nov. 4. - COURTESY JOIE DE VIVRE HOTELS
  COURTESY JOIE DE VIVRE HOTELS
  • Chef Phillip Lopez will open a restaurant and two bars at the Troubadour hotel, which opens Nov. 4.


Chef Phillip Lopez has had a busy year. The Root and Square Root chef opened the high-end delicatessen Part & Parcel (611 O'Keefe Ave., 504-827-1090) in August. Lopez will run food operations, including a restaurant, lounge and rooftop bar, at the Central Business District hotel The Troubadour (1111 Gravier St.), which opens Nov. 4.

The  184-room boutique hotel is the first New Orleans property from Joie de Vivre hotel group. The 17-story landmark building on the corner of Gravier and N. Rampart streets will feature rooms with a “a modern aesthetic with subtle touches of New Orleans mysticism, music, and local culture,” according to a statement from the property’s owners.

The hotel’s main restaurant, Petit Lion, is on the street level and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu of casual, comfort fare includes a lobster burger, stuffed deviled eggs, fried chicken and a croque monsieur. Twelve Mile Limit’s T. Cole Newton is designing the hotel’s cocktail program, and the downstairs restaurant will feature local beers, wine and twists on classic cocktails. The Lobby Lounge, a second-floor bar with floor-to-ceiling windows, will feature a cocktail program highlighting punch bowls named after 1960s musical hits, and the bar will serve as the hotel’s private event space.

On the hotel rooftop, Monkey Board will serve as a more casual hangout, with Lopez’s menu centered around a food tuck-inspired theme. Dishes include hot pretzels, fish tacos and fried chicken sandwiches. There also will be birthday cakes and cocktail pitchers.

Rooms at the hotel and tables at the restaurant are available for reservation beginning Nov. 4.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

