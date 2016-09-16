Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, September 16, 2016

Race in America film and discussion series begins Sunday at Tulane University

Slavery by Another Name
Race in America: Past, Present, and Future is a film and discussion series presented by Mayor Mitch Landrieu's Welcome Table New Orleans community-building initiative and the Tulane Center for Public Service and Office of Multicultural Affairs. The first event in the series takes place on Sunday, Sept. 18 and features a screening of documentary Slavery by Another Name. The film examines the system of forced labor endured by African Americans through the beginning of World War II. The House I Live In looks at the racial motivations behind the war on drugs and screens on Oct. 6. Traces of the Trade: A Story From the Deep North documents a white family's journey to discover its slave-trading roots and screens on Oct. 24.

Each screening starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by refreshments and discussion, all at the Kendall Cram Room, second floor of the Lavin Bernick Center at Tulane University. The events are free and open to the public.

