Second line Sunday: Goodfellas and The Wild Bunch

Conrad 'Sam the Picture Man' Wyre

Goodfellas Social Aid and Pleasure Club

GOODFELLAS SOCIAL & PLEASURE CLUB ANNUAL SECOND LINE

1 p.m.-5 p.m. SUNDAY, SEPT. 18, 2016

(route details below the jump!)



Start: St. Charles Avenue and Josephine St. Take St. Charles to Jackson Avenue. Right on Jackson to Brainard St. Left on Brainard to Second St. Right on to Second St. to Dryades St.

Stop: Sportsman's Corner. Continue to Second St. to Danneel St. Left on Danneel to Washington Ave. Right on Washington Ave.

Stop: 2614 Washington Avenue (Nuthin' But Fun) - "Give Me My Project Back!" Continue on Washington to South Claiborne Ave. Turn left on S. Claiborne to Delachaise St. Make a U-turn to Louisiana Ave.

Stop: Daiquiri Shop. Up Louisiana Parkway to South Galvez. Turn right on S. Galvez to Washington Ave. Turn left off Galvez to Rocheblave St.

Stop: Foxx II Bar. Continue up Washington to Earhart Blvd. Turn left on Earhart.

Disband: J's Barber Shop.



Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.