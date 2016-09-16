Voodoo releases 2016 day-by-day lineup

click to enlarge
ERIC KAYNE
Arcade Fire performs at the 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Oct. 28-30.
Arcade Fire, The Chainsmokers and Band of Horses will close out the 2016 Voodoo Experience on Oct. 30, the last day of the 16th annual Halloween weekend event in City Park.
The Weeknd, G-Eazy and Kevin Gates headline Friday, Oct. 28, and Tool, Cage the Elephant and Die Antwoord headline Saturday, Oct. 29.
The festival unveiled its day-by-day lineup today — see it below. Single-day tickets
are $70, three- day general admission is $155, and and three-day VIP Loa tickets are $450.
Friday, Oct. 28
The Weeknd, G-Eazy, Kevin Gates, Porter Robinson, Carnage, Foals, Gramatik, Tory Lanez, Mutemath, Reignwolf, Mayer Hawthorne, What So Not, Slander, Saint Motel, Oh Wonder, Lunice, NF, Bear Hands, Lost Kings, Cheat Codes, Seratones, Sonny Alven, The Breton Sound, Babygirl, Active Bird Community
Saturday, Oct. 29
Tool, Cage the Elephant, Die Antwoord, Rebelution, Excision, Ghost, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Alison Wonderland, DJ Mustard, Melanie Martinez, Shakey Graves, Snakehips, Wild Belle, Bully, Nothing But Thieves, Chairlift, The Pretty Reckless, Black Tiger Sex Machine, All Them Witches, Slaves, Leon, Cakes Da Killa, Carmine P. Filthy, Kidd Love
Sunday, Oct. 30
Arcade Fire, The Chainsmokers, Band of Horses, STS9, Puscifer, Beats Antique, Snails, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Charles Bradley & his Extraordinaires, Bob Moses, Party Favor, Lookas, 4B, Sir the Baptist, The Eagle Rock Gospel Sings, The Shelters, Little Scream, Unicorn Fukr, Herb Christopher