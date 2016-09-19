Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, September 19, 2016

Ariana Grande coming to Smoothie King Center April 11, 2017

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Ariana Grande. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Ariana Grande.

Pop star Ariana Grande, who came to the Smoothie King Center in 2015 on her "Honeymoon Tour," will return to New Orleans and the SKC next year with the "Dangerous Woman Tour." 

Presale tickets will be available Sept. 20, and tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 24. 

Here's a preview of what to expect from the "Dangerous Woman Tour," and a video of Ariana licking a donut (as one does). Blue Dot and District: take appropriate security precautions.



