Monday, September 19, 2016
Ariana Grande coming to Smoothie King Center April 11, 2017
By Kevin Allman
on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:58 AM
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Ariana Grande.
Pop star Ariana Grande
, who came to the Smoothie King Center in 2015 on her "Honeymoon Tour," will return to New Orleans and the SKC next year with the "Dangerous Woman Tour."
Presale tickets will be available
Sept. 20, and tickets for the general public
go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 24.
Here's a preview of what to expect from the "Dangerous Woman Tour," and a video of Ariana licking a donut (as one does). Blue Dot
and District
: take appropriate security precautions.
