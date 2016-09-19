Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, September 19, 2016

Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Smoothie King Center Jan. 10, 2017

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Smoothie King Center Jan. 10, 2017. - CLARA BALZARY
  • CLARA BALZARY
  • The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Smoothie King Center Jan. 10, 2017.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced dates for part of its 2017 tour. The band performs at the Smoothie King Center Jan. 10, 2017. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will open  for the Chili Peppers on the tour.

The Chili Peppers last performed in New Orleans at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival April 24. 

The band released The Getaway in June. 

Tickets are available to fan club members on pre-sale Sept. 21 and are available to the general public Sept. 23.

