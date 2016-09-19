Monday, September 19, 2016
Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Smoothie King Center Jan. 10, 2017
By Will Coviello
on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 10:44 AM
CLARA BALZARY
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Smoothie King Center Jan. 10, 2017.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers
announced dates for part of its 2017 tour. The band performs at the Smoothie King Center Jan. 10, 2017. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will open for the Chili Peppers on the tour.
The Chili Peppers last performed in New Orleans at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival April 24.
The band released The Getaway
in June.
Tickets are available to fan club members on pre-sale Sept. 21 and are available to the general public Sept. 23.
