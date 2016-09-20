Brewsday Tuesday: NOLA Brew Bus launches brewery tours

click to enlarge
Matt Marsiglia is building on New Orleans’ growing beer culture with his tour company, NOLA Brew Bus
, which starts tours on Sept. 30.
“I want to bring the experience that tour guides give in the French Quarter to my tour, except it will be beer-centric.” Marsiglia says. “I want them to get off the bus and say ‘Wow. New Orleans is a bad-ass beer city.'”
Tickets for the brewery tour are $70
, which covers transportation, a pint at each brewery and a tour at one of the three breweries visited. Weekday tours begin and end at French Quarter brewpub Crescent City Brewhouse, and on weekends, the tour starts and ends at The Avenue Pub.
The four-hour tours include visits to three of four breweries: NOLA Brewing Company, Urban South Brewery, Second Line Brewing and The Courtyard Brewery. The breweries visited rotate each day and are listed on the company website
. Marsiglia would like to add a downtown tour once 40 Arpent Brewing Company’s taproom and Parleaux Beer Lab
and Brieux Carre
open for business. A Northshore brewery tour also is possible.
Local breweries and beer are NOLA Brew Bus’s focus during five weekly tours, but Marsiglia also offers weekly tours of beer bars
and a “Cocktails and Jazz” tour
built around the city’s cocktail history, with an accompanying jazz musician.
Marsiglia hopes to attract New Orleanians to a monthly “Local’s Night”
which will feature neighborhood pub crawls.