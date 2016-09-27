Bayou Country Superfest moves to Superdome for May 26-28, 2017 event

click to enlarge
Bayou Country Superfest
-
IAM CHIHANG2/CREATIVE COMMONS
will move from LSU Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge to the Superdome for its 2017 Memorial Day weekend event, according to a press release from Festival Productions.
LSU's Tiger Stadium will be unavailable due to scheduled renovations.
The 2016 Bayou Country Superfest featured Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan. Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town and others. The 2017 music lineup will be announced Dec. 1. The festival runs May 26-28, 2017.
The country music festival was Launched by New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival producer Quint Davis' Festival Productions
seven years ago. It's produced by Festival Productions BMC with AEG Live.
Festival Productions also produces Buckeye Country Superfest in Ohio, scheduled June 10-11, 2017.