Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House opens in Mid-City

Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar & Fish House is now open at 301 N. Carrollton Ave.
It’s been a busy couple of months for Ed McIntyre. In April, the local restaurateur opened the third rendition of his seafood and oyster bar concept on St. Charles Avenue. Now, less than six months later, McIntyre has opened a fourth location of Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar and Fish House
(301 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-606 -6220) on Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City.
“After this one, I’m taking a little break for a while,” McIntyre said Wednesday, a day after the new restaurant opened its doors. The oyster bar is the seventh restaurant for McIntyre, who runs restaurants in Jefferson and Orleans parishes. In 2013, McIntyre opened the first Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar & Fish House in the former home of legendary Metairie seafood house Bozo’s.
The Carrolton Avenue spot was briefly home to the national chain Pei Wei Asian Diner, which closed all its Louisiana locations earlier this summer. McIntyre had been looking to open up a restaurant in Mid-City for a while, he says. When the space became available, “I jumped on it immediately,” he says.
The restaurant sits in a strip mall development in the heart of the Carrollton Avenue corridor, which in recent years has seen an influx of national retailers and chain restaurants. That has been met with mixed emotions from Mid-City residents worried about the commercialization of a neighborhood and increase in national chains. McIntyre says he believes his restaurant will be a welcome addition to the busy street, and says many curious neighbors and families have already stopped by to say hello.
“It’s such a great area. It’s close to City Park, and it’s a real nice neighborhood,” McIntyre says. “And, there (were) no oyster bars!”
The menu at the oyster house is similar to the other restaurants, with a standup oyster bar and a menu heavy on fresh and fried seafood dishes and Southern staples including red beans and rice, fried chicken, shrimp and grits and praline bread pudding.
Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar and Fish House will be open daily for lunch and dinner, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.