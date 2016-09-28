Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Post-Katrina music documentary One Note at a Time to premiere at New Orleans Film Festival

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 2:56 PM

"Uncle" Lionel Batiste
One Note at a Time is a documentary that chronicles the return of local musicians to New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the ensuing floods. Told through "the prism of the New Orleans' Musicians' Clinic," the film examines both the resurgence of the local music scene and the ongoing need for health and wellness services for the city's culture-bearers.

Musicians appearing in the film as interviewees or performers include Dr. John, Kermit Ruffins, Irma Thomas, Ellis Marsalis, Ben Jaffe and "Uncle Lionel" Batiste, who died in 2012. The film marks the directorial debut of Renee Edwards, a British filmmaker with New Orleans roots.

The New Orleans Film Festival will host the world premiere of the One Note at a Time on Oct. 16 at 4:15 p.m. at the Entergy Giant Screen Theater at the Audubon Aquarium of Americas (1 Canal Street). Tickets are $9.00 for members and $12.00 for non-members of the New Orleans Film Society and are available here.

