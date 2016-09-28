Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Premiere: listen to the debut EP from McGregor

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge mcgregor.jpg

From the ashes of New Orleans' cosmic alt-country band Gold & the Rush is McGregor, whose debut EP Fell greets the bittersweet end of what feels like an infinite heavy-aired and humid summer. Four confident tracks span jangly power-pop and alt-Americana, from the drippy minor chords spilling into a fog of reverb on "Chloe" to the bluesy, vocally warped closer "Waking Through the Dark," all climbing out of the pit of good ol' fashioned darkness. 

Fell is "all about how it feels to be stuck in a headspace of romantic and artistic and even professional confusion," says guitarist Mark Strella. "Finalizing the songs and playing them with the band served as an awesome lift out of that dire place and into new light. The EP was produced quickly and simply, all in an effort to ‘get it all out’ — to launch the project and eject the anxiety-ridden feelings that inspired the music. We love playing together and look forward to a good year in New Orleans and elsewhere."

The band self-produced the EP at The Living Room recording studio in Algiers with Chris George, mixing from Ross Farbe (Video Age), and mastering from Carl Saff.

McGregor performs as part of "Cosmicana" at Gasa Gasa beginning 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, with Motel Radio, Tedo Stone, Great Peacock, Cactus Thief and Cherie Louise. Tickets are $10.

More by Alex Woodward

