4 films to see as the New Orleans Film Festival closes out 2016 

The New Orleans Film Festival concludes Thursday with the closing film Daughters of the Dust. Below are new films screening this week.

Daughters of the Dust. Three generations of the Peazant family have a final picnic in their longtime home in coastal Georgia as they prepare to move to the North in the early 1900s, seeking better opportunities but concerned with losing their heritage. The 1991 film was digitally restored for its 25th anniversary. It was the first feature directed by an African-American woman (Julie Dash) distributed theatrically in the U.S. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 20; Ace Hotel New Orleans)

Five Awake. In response to some horrific murders by men of their wives and family, members of the United Way, women leading the fight against domestic violence and Louisiana State Rep. Helena Moreno sought to change Louisiana laws, including restricting gun ownership by domestic abusers. Part documentary, part call to action, the film chronicles that effort and details the toll of domestic violence in the state. (7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 18; The Orpheum Theater)

Manchester by the Sea. Following the death of his brother, Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) becomes the legal guardian of his nephew (Lucas Hedges) in the drama from director Kenneth Lonergan (Margaret). Lee leaves Boston for the small fishing village where he grew up and must face his ex-wife and former community. (8:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 19; The Theatres at Canal Place)

A Quiet Storm. In Jason Affolder's (Sun Dogs) drama set in New Orleans' 9th Ward and starring Morgan Glover and Martin "Bats" Bradford, Aurora is caught between family, community and her conscience as she struggles over whether to tell police what she knows about a robbery that turned deadly. (8:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 19; Entergy Giant Screen Theater)