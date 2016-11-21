5 restaurants with Thanksgiving Day specials in New Orleans 

Cafe Sbisa

1011 Decatur St., (504) 522-5565

www.cafesbisanola.com

The menu includes butternut squash and shrimp bisque, seafood-stuffed mirlitons with citrus butter sauce and crispy prosciutto, and more.

The Country Club

634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742

www.thecountryclubnew- orleans.com

Chef Chris Barbato's menu features sweetbreads with stewed white beans, veal jus and satsuma. Sides include oyster dressing and mascarpone polenta, and for dessert, there's pumpkin pie with whipped cream and caramel.

Josephine Estelle

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070

www.josephineestelle.com

A four-course menu includes ravioli Bolognese, roasted turkey leg confit with mashed sweet potatoes, pecan cornbread dressing and pancetta Brussels sprouts.

Maison Dupuy

1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000

www.maisondupuy.com

A three-course menu features beet salad with Brussels sprouts, goat cheese and honey vinaigrette and roasted porchetta with satsuma glaze. For dessert, there's sweet potato pecan pie and white chocolate bread pudding.

The Roosevelt

130 Roosevelt Way, The Blue Room, (504) 648-1200

www.therooseveltneworleans.com

A Thanksgiving Day brunch buffet features Cajun fried turkey with giblet gravy, ham hock braised collard greens and cranberry walnut rolls, and there's live music.