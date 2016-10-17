Ambitious bites at the 2016 Oak Street Po-Boy Festival 

Though it was started to celebrate traditional New Orleans po-boys, the Oak Street Po-boy Festival is a great place to sample creative versions of the sandwich. This year's options include a Creole barbecued local wild boar po-boy from Carmo, a New Orleans schnitzel po-boy by Bratz Y'all and GW Fins' fried lobster po-boy. Some local restaurants are doubling down on tradition, as in Seither's Seafood's crawfish etouffee po-boy and Trenasse's catfish meuniere po-boy. Gattuso's Neighborhood Bar and Restaurant serves a decadent fried oyster, bacon and remoulade po-boy, and there are sandwiches filled with barbecue, Louisiana seafood, meatballs, locally made sausages and more. Traditional roast beef or shrimp po-boys also are available, as are other items, ranging from Jacques-Imo's Cafe's shrimp and alligator cheesecake to Miss Linda Green's yakamein.

The festival added a craft beer alley on Leonidas Street with brews from Abita Brewing Company, NOLA Brewing Company, Bayou Teche Brewing, Chafunkta Brewing Company, Second Line Brewing, Tin Roof Brewing Company, Mudbug Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company, Oskar Blues Brewery and Lagunitas Brewing Company.

There are three music stages, and the lineup features Lost Bayou Ramblers, Los Po-Boy-Citos, Corey Henry's Treme Funktet, Iko Allstars featuring Johnny Vidacovich, Papa Mali, Billy Iuso and others, and Ambushin' Bastards featuring Dave Malone, Reggie Scanlan, John "Papa" Gros and others.

There also is an art market. Festival admission is free.