Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals return to New Orleans for Voodoo 2016 

West Coast hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak visited New Orleans already in 2016: at the Buku Music + Art Project, on the heels of his genre-bending sophomore LP Malibu, just a few months before he was named part of the 2016 Freshman class of rappers in XXL's coveted annual kingmaking issue. But he returns with another project in tow, Yes Lawd!, the debut with his duo NxWorries, featuring producer Knxwledge. Moving from Malibu's jazz- and R&B-influenced hip-hop to a beathead tape on Stones Throw, .Paak links his raspy, soulful voice with a rich tapestry of sound he's not comfortable sticking to, though he remains comfortable in his curiosity.