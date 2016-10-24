Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 24, 2016 Music » Music Special Issue

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals return to New Orleans for Voodoo 2016 

By
click to enlarge voodoo9-1_andersonpaak.jpg

3:30 P.M. // Sunday // Altar Stage

West Coast hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak visited New Orleans already in 2016: at the Buku Music + Art Project, on the heels of his genre-bending sophomore LP Malibu, just a few months before he was named part of the 2016 Freshman class of rappers in XXL's coveted annual kingmaking issue. But he returns with another project in tow, Yes Lawd!, the debut with his duo NxWorries, featuring producer Knxwledge. Moving from Malibu's jazz- and R&B-influenced hip-hop to a beathead tape on Stones Throw, .Paak links his raspy, soulful voice with a rich tapestry of sound he's not comfortable sticking to, though he remains comfortable in his curiosity.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

More Music Special Issue »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Special Issue

More by Alex Woodward

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Head and the Heart, Declan McKenna @ The Civic Theatre
    510 O'Keefe Ave. http://www.civicnola.com

    • Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    The Jayhawks, Folk Uke @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Fri., Oct. 28, 10 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    DJ ?uestlove @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Fri., Oct. 28, 1 a.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Halloween Cover Band Show feat. bands covering The Get Up Kids, Linkin Park, Alice Cooper, King Crimson, The Offspring @ New Orleans Community Printshop & Darkroom
    1201 Mazant St. http://www.nolacommunityprintshop.org

    • Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation