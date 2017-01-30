Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 30, 2017 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Angel Olsen and the My Woman milestone 

The artist performs Feb. 4 at Republic with Chris Cohen

By
click to enlarge music_rec-1.jpg

Photo by Amanda Marsalis

Angel Olsen

• Feb. 4

• 8 p.m. Saturday

• Republic, 828 S. Peters St., (504) 528-8282; www.republicnola.com

Angel Olsen first visited New Orleans as a solo artist back in 2013, with a mesmerizing but necessarily intimate concert at the Circle Bar. That was in December, two months before the ignition of her full-length album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness, and the modest crowd that night was among the first audiences to hear her phasing from chilly country-folkie to scalding country-rocker; if you'd glimpsed the building from outside, you might have seen steam rising. Over the next 11 months, Olsen returned twice more, playing One Eyed Jacks both times — in March for Witness' opening salvo, and again in November for its deluxe-edition release. This engagement marks another major milestone: the near-universal honoring of her album, My Woman (Jagjaguwar), as one of the very best LPs of 2016. A stunning 43 publications included it on their top-10 lists, with American Songwriter and Brooklyn Vegan naming it the No. 1 record of the year. It's well-deserved recognition of a four-year, three-stage process in which nothing and everything changed, the powerful empowerment of a wounded bird ("Safe in the Womb") into a rapturous raptor ("Shut Up Kiss Me"). Chris Cohen opens. Tickets $15 in advance, $18 day of show.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

More by Noah Bonaparte Pais

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Legendary Shack Shakers, The Brains, Delta Bombers, Dirty Rotten Snake in the Grass @ Siberia
    2227 St. Claude Ave. http://www.siberianola.com

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Dean Ween Group @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Nots, Black Abba, Koln @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Austra, The Range @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Mike IX Williams benefit @ Poor Boys
    1328 St. Bernard Ave. http://www.facebook.com/poorboysbar

    • Sat., Feb. 4, 2 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation