Angel Olsen and the My Woman milestone 

Angel Olsen first visited New Orleans as a solo artist back in 2013, with a mesmerizing but necessarily intimate concert at the Circle Bar. That was in December, two months before the ignition of her full-length album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness, and the modest crowd that night was among the first audiences to hear her phasing from chilly country-folkie to scalding country-rocker; if you'd glimpsed the building from outside, you might have seen steam rising. Over the next 11 months, Olsen returned twice more, playing One Eyed Jacks both times — in March for Witness' opening salvo, and again in November for its deluxe-edition release. This engagement marks another major milestone: the near-universal honoring of her album, My Woman (Jagjaguwar), as one of the very best LPs of 2016. A stunning 43 publications included it on their top-10 lists, with American Songwriter and Brooklyn Vegan naming it the No. 1 record of the year. It's well-deserved recognition of a four-year, three-stage process in which nothing and everything changed, the powerful empowerment of a wounded bird ("Safe in the Womb") into a rapturous raptor ("Shut Up Kiss Me"). Chris Cohen opens. Tickets $15 in advance, $18 day of show.