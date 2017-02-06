Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 06, 2017 Food & Drink » New Orleans Food News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Avo announces St. Joseph Day's event 

By
click to enlarge avo_stjoe_2017_copy.jpg

At his Sicilian-inspired restaurant Avo (5908 Magazine St., 504-509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com), chef/owner Nick Lama will offer a Sicilian feast to celebrate St. Joseph's Day. A four-course menu includes pistachio-crusted tuna puttanesca with capers, Castelvetrano olives and tomatoes; spaghetti Milanese with fennel, tomato, anchovy, basil and pangrattato; grouper with roasted fennel, fingerling potatoes and limoncello vinaigrette; and other dishes. The prix fixe menu is available March 1-18 and costs $60 plus tax and tip. It's. The restaurant also will create a St. Joseph's Day altar, which will be blessed and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More New Orleans Food News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in New Orleans Food News

More by Will Coviello

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation