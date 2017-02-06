Avo announces St. Joseph Day's event 

At his Sicilian-inspired restaurant Avo (5908 Magazine St., 504-509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com), chef/owner Nick Lama will offer a Sicilian feast to celebrate St. Joseph's Day. A four-course menu includes pistachio-crusted tuna puttanesca with capers, Castelvetrano olives and tomatoes; spaghetti Milanese with fennel, tomato, anchovy, basil and pangrattato; grouper with roasted fennel, fingerling potatoes and limoncello vinaigrette; and other dishes. The prix fixe menu is available March 1-18 and costs $60 plus tax and tip. It's. The restaurant also will create a St. Joseph's Day altar, which will be blessed and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18.