Bal Masque returns in 2016 with Dr. John, Mario Batali at the Orpheum Theater 

Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski's charitable foundation joins the Carnival revelry with its second annual Carnival-themed Bal Masque gala and dinner prepared by celebrity chef Mario Batali on Twelfth Night.

The formal masked ball at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday, Jan. 7, features food by John Currence (City Grocery, Oxford, Mississippi), Suzanne Goin (Lucques, Los Angeles), Paul Kahan (Publican, Chicago), Mike Lata (FIG, Charleston, South Carolina), Nancy Oakes (Prospect, San Francisco), Richard Reddington (Redd, Yountville, California), Andrea Reusing (Lantern, Chapel Hill, North Carolina) and local pastry buff Maggie Scales of Link's La Boulangerie. There's music by Dr. John and the Nite Trippers, Big Sam's Funky Nation, The Roots of Music and Cha Wa Indians.

Tickets are $1,000 and proceeds benefit the Link Stryjewski Foundation (www.linkstryjewski.org). The foundation's mission is to help local youth by addressing the cycle of violence and poverty and improving education and job training opportunities available to young people in New Orleans. The charity supports the local nonprofits Kingsley House, Youth Empowerment Project, Grow Dat Youth Farm and The Roots of Music, among others. The foundation raised $150,000 at its 2016 event.

Bal Masque takes place at the Orpheum Theater (129 Roosevelt Way; www.orpheumnola.com) at 7 p.m. Saturday. A mask and black tie attire or costumes are required.

For an additional $500, tickets are available for a four-course dinner prepared by Batali at Calcasieu, Link's private dining space, on Twelfth Night. Seating is limited to 150 guests.

Link and Stryjewski are partners at the restaurants Cochon (930 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com) and Cochon Butcher (930 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com). They are partners with Ryan Prewitt at Peche (800 Magazine St., 504-522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com).