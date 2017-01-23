Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 23, 2017 Food & Drink » New Orleans Food News

Bayou Burger opens on Magazine Street 

Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts (www.creolecuisine.com) opened a second location of Bayou Burger & Sports Company (503 Bourbon St., 504-529-4256; www.bayouburger.com) in Uptown (3226 Magazine St., 504-224-6024) Jan. 19.

  The casual restaurant takes over the space formerly occupied by the Mediterranean spot Salu, which shuttered late last year.

  The menu includes a lengthy list of pub-grub fare with local flair. There are debris-filled "tac-eauxs," cochon nachos, panko-breaded alligator, fries topped with Cajun hot sausage, duck and andouille gumbo and build-your-own burgers.

  There is a Gleason burger designed by Steve Gleason, the former New Orleans Saints player who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. The burger is topped with bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula, a fried egg, avocado and truffle aioli. According to a release from the restaurant, $1 from every Gleason burger purchase will go to Gleason's nonprofit foundation, Team Gleason (www.teamgleason.org), which seeks to raise awareness and provide services to people with neuromuscular disease or injuries.

  The restaurant is the latest venture from the quickly expanding local restaurant group, which operates Kingfish, Broussard's, The Bombay Club, Boulevard American Bistro, Tommy's Cuisine and Big Easy Cafe and Daiquiris locations. The company will open businesses in the former Maurepas Foods and Warehouse Grille locations later this year.

  Bayou Burger & Sports Company opens 11 a.m. daily.

