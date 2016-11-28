Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 28, 2016

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 serves holiday tiki drinks 

Photo by Noah Fecks

Beechbum Berry's Latitude 29 (321 N. Peters St., 504-609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com) raises holiday spirits with a special menu of Christmas-themed tiki drinks available Dec. 1-24. Tiki authority Jeff "Beachbum" Berry and Latitude 29 bartender Brad Smith created drinks for a special holiday menu shared by bars in New  Orleans, Chicago and New York.

  Berry's Nantucket Sleigh-ride features El Dorado eight-year-old rum, Coruba Dark Jamaican Rum, apricot brandy, St. Elizabeth Allspice dram, lime and grapefruit. Smith's Hawaiian milk punch combines bourbon, balsam liqueur, cream and chai syrup.

  Latitude 29 joined New York bar Boilermaker (www.boilermakernyc.com) and Chicago bar Lost Lake (www.lostlaketiki.com) in creating the list. Dubbed "Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack," all three bars are serving the pop-up menu of nine drinks, all in special holiday glasses. Each will decorate with a tropical holiday theme and play specially curated holiday tunes.

