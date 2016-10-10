Beer buzz: 40 Arpent Brewing opens taproom in Arabi 

40 Arpent Brewing Company (6809 N. Peters St., Arabi, 504-342-2804; www.40arpentbrewery.com) has opened its family- friendly taproom. During October, it offers the following beers on tap: Duckweed IPA, New Basin stout, Orange Blossom O-Possum, Deutsches Haus Oktoberfest and Red Bean and Rice Ale. The taproom also has a shuffleboard table and two large-screen TVs. On Fridays, there is live music and a food truck.

The taproom is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The taproom's grand opening event is Oct. 29.

• Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewing.com) holds its free, family-friendly Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is music by the Maggie Belle Band, the Tumbling Wheels and Shotgun Double, as well as food trucks and specialty beers on tap.

• At the NOLA Brewing Tap Room (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-301-0117; www.nolabrewing.com), Neil McClure of the resident McClure's Barbecue has teamed up with former MiLa chef Andy DeGrange to offer non-barbecue options on Tuesday nights. DeGrange has done several well-received Jamaican food pop-up nights featuring conch and lobster fritters and jerk chicken. The next monthly Jamaican pop-up will be Oct. 25. McClure and DeGrange also plan to collaborate on a monthly Southern food night starting in November.