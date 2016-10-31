Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 31, 2016

Beer buzz: Brooklyn Brewery’s MASH events 

click to enlarge The Brooklyn Brewery MASH highlights the brewery's beers and local food and culture.

PHOTO BY NORA MCGUNNIGLE

The Brooklyn Brewery MASH highlights the brewery's beers and local food and culture.

Brooklyn Brewery's MASH tour returns to New Orleans Nov. 18-20 with events including a concert, a beer festival and a bar crawl.

  "Folks that love good beer tend to be the same people who are a vibrant part of their city's culture," says chef Andrew Gerson, head of Brooklyn's culinary programming.

  There is a free concert (RSVP required) with The Lone Bellow and the Rad Trads at the Joy Theater Friday.

  MASH's Beer Mansion is Saturday, Nov. 19. Different rooms in the Grand Oaks Mansion at Mardi Gras World (1380 Port of New Orleans Place) will focus on different styles of beer. There will be brews from Brooklyn Brewery and local breweries in the IPA Room. Gerson will be in the Saison Room offering samples and food pairing tips. Gabe Barry, Brooklyn's Beer Education and Community Ambassador, will oversee the room highlighting barrel-aged beers.

  The Freret Street Neighborhood Immersion bar crawl starts at noon Sunday. For $20, attendees get access to "The Trailhead," Brooklyn's base of operations for the event, plus beer, lunch and specials at Bar Frances, The Other Bar, Midway Pizza, Ancora Pizza, Crescent City Comics and at other locations.

  Barry lived in New Orleans in her twenties and returned last year.

  "It brought tears to my eyes to drink barrel-aged beers under a full moon in a place so close to my heart," she says. "I realized on that trip that what I love about the beer industry as a whole is ultimately a lot of what I love about New Orleans as a place: The culture of celebration, art in all places and the love of people that you choose to share those things with."

