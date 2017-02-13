Beer buzz: new canned beers to bring to parades 

There are new canned beer options from Louisiana breweries for Carnival parade season and several breweries have announced events.

• Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723; www.gnarlybeer.com) began distributing cans of its three flagship beers — Catahoula Common, Radical Rye P.A. and Korova Milk Porter — on Feb. 6.

• Abita Brewing Company's (166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143; www.abita.com) The Boot is an easy-drinking hybrid between an ale and lager that only is distributed in Louisiana. It is now available in cans, as is the brewery's longtime seasonal favorite, Strawberry Lager.

• Urban South Brewery's (1645 Tchoupitoulas St, 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com) recently released 12-beer party packs include its flagships Holy Roller IPA and Charming Wit and spring seasonal brew Delta Momma lager. The brewery's new flagship beer, Coop'd Up, a lacto-soured farmhouse ale, is tentatively scheduled for release in cans March 27.

Urban South hosts weekly crawfish boils at 4 p.m. Thursdays.

• NOLA Brewing Company (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com) offers a 12-pack of cans called the Jambox, which includes NOLA Blonde Ale, 7th Street Wheat and Rebirth Pale Ale. The brewery holds weekly crawfish boils starting at 2 p.m. Fridays.