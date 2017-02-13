Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 13, 2017

Beer buzz: new canned beers to bring to parades 

Beers from Urban South, Abita, Gnarly Barley and more

Urban South Brewery released Delta Momma lager in cans.

Photo by Nora McGunnigle

Photo by Nora McGunnigle

There are new canned beer options from Louisiana breweries for Carnival parade season and several breweries have announced events.

Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723; www.gnarlybeer.com) began distributing cans of its three flagship beers — Catahoula Common, Radical Rye P.A. and Korova Milk Porter — on Feb. 6.

Abita Brewing Company's (166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143; www.abita.com) The Boot is an easy-drinking hybrid between an ale and lager that only is distributed in Louisiana. It is now available in cans, as is the brewery's longtime seasonal favorite, Strawberry Lager.

Urban South Brewery's (1645 Tchoupitoulas St, 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com) recently released 12-beer party packs include its flagships Holy Roller IPA and Charming Wit and spring seasonal brew Delta Momma lager. The brewery's new flagship beer, Coop'd Up, a lacto-soured farmhouse ale, is tentatively scheduled for release in cans March 27.

  Urban South hosts weekly crawfish boils at 4 p.m. Thursdays.

NOLA Brewing Company (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com) offers a 12-pack of cans called the Jambox, which includes NOLA Blonde Ale, 7th Street Wheat and Rebirth Pale Ale. The brewery holds weekly crawfish boils starting at 2 p.m. Fridays.

