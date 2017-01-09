Beer buzz: news for Wayward Owl, Second Line, Urban South and Bayou Teche 

Newly opened Wayward Owl Brewing Company (3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646; www.waywardowlbrewing.com) began the new year by distributing its Family Tree kristallweizen and Clean Slate IPA in cans that will debut at Rouses and other retailers soon. They're among several new beer options being introduced by local breweries early this year.

Wayward Owl brewers will collaborate with District: Donuts- Sliders-Brew (www.donutsandsliders.com) to create a house beer that can be adjusted to match seasonal specials at District's locations. The currently unnamed beer will be released in early February.

Second Line Brewing (433 N. Bernadotte St., 504-248-8979; www.secondlinebrewing.com) will expand its capacity in 2017. It will add one 30-barrel fermenter next month and several more during the first half of the year.

Second Line's popular beer garden-only release Alryte, Alryte, Alrtye imperial rye IPA will be released in kegs and 22-ounce bombers. There's a release party at the brewery Jan. 13.

Urban South Brewing (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com) will release its variety 12-pack called The Weekend Pack in mid-January.

Bayou Teche Brewing (1106 Bushville Highway, Arnaudville, 337-754-5122; www.bayoutechebrewing.com) rolls out new formulations of its flagship beers in late January. Biere Pale, a Belgian pale ale, will still have a Belgian-focused malt bill and French ale yeast, but additions of Mosaic, Cascade and Chinook hops will be added in whirlpool and dry-hopping phases.

Bayou Teche is returning to how Biere Noir originally was imagined — as a black French saison.