January 23, 2017 Food & Drink » Beer News

Beer buzz: news from Chafunkta, Southern Craft, Urban South and more 

click to enlarge Josh and Jamie Erickson founded Chafunkta Brewing Company.

Photo by Nora McGunnigle

Josh and Jamie Erickson founded Chafunkta Brewing Company.

Chafunkta Brewing Company (21449 Marion Lane No. 2, Mandeville, 985-869-0716; www.chafunktabrew.com) expanded its tasting room hours to 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There are free brewery tours at 7 p.m. Friday, and Chafunkta sells beer in tasting sizes, flights, pints and growlers to take home.

  Southern Craft Brewing Company, (14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J, Baton Rouge, 225-663-8119; www.socraftbeer.com) started distributing Red Stick Rye, Pompous Pelican double IPA, Swamp Sting honey ale and Citeaux coffee oatmeal stout on the Northshore Dec. 31.

  Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewry.com) will expand distribution to the Northshore in mid-March, at roughly the same time it releases Modillion double-dryhopped IPA, the first beer in its Architecture series.

  Abita Brewing Company (166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143; www.abita.com) will rerelease its Select Series favorite Macchiato Milk Stout and a barrel-aged imperial stout from its Bourbon Street series. Strawberry Lager is scheduled for its Louisiana release before Mardi Gras. The brewery's biggest announcement is its new seasonal beer, Creole Cream Ale, made with Louisiana-grown Blanca Isabel Purple Rice.

  Brewer Tom Conklin is working at Covington Brewhouse (226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, 985-893-2884; www.covingtonbrewhouse.com) after leaving Chappapeela Farms Brewery (www.chapbrewery.com) last year. Chappapeela is now releasing beer on draft, moving away from its initial bottle-only strategy. A new IPA is among the offerings.

