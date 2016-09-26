Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 26, 2016 Food & Drink » Beer News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Beer buzz: NOLA Brew Bus 

By
click to enlarge The NOLA Brew Bus tours local breweries.

COURTESY NOLA BREW BUS

The NOLA Brew Bus tours local breweries.

Matt Marsiglia is building on New Orleans' growing beer culture with his tour company, NOLA Brew Bus (www.nolabrewbus.com), which starts tours Sept. 30.

  "I want to bring the experience that tour guides give in the French Quarter to my tour, except it will be beer-centric." Marsiglia says. "I want them to get off the bus and say 'Wow. New Orleans is a badass beer city.'"

  Tickets for the brewery tour are $70 and include transportation, a pint of beer at each brewery and a tour at one of the three breweries visited. Weekday tours begin and end at French Quarter brewpub Crescent City Brewhouse (527 Decatur St., 504-522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com), and on weekends, tours start and end at The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com).

  The four-hour tours include visits to three of four breweries: NOLA Brewing Company, Urban South Brewing, Second Line Brewing and The Courtyard Brewery. The breweries visited rotate each day and schedules are listed on the company website. Marsiglia would like to add a downtown tour once 40 Arpent Brewing Company's taproom and Parleaux Beer Lab and Brieux Carre Brewing Company open for business. A Northshore brewery tour also is possible.

  Local breweries are NOLA Brew Bus' focus during five weekly tours, but Marsiglia also offers weekly tours of beer bars and a "Cocktails and Jazz" tour built around the city's cocktail history, with an accompanying jazz musician. Marsiglia also hopes to attract New Orleanians to a monthly "Locals' Night," which will feature neighborhood pub crawls.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of NOLA Brew Bus

More Beer News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in Beer News

More by Nora McGunnigle

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Addy Najera @ Mudlark Theatre
    1200 Port St.

    • Fri., Sept. 30

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation