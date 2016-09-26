Beer buzz: NOLA Brew Bus 

Matt Marsiglia is building on New Orleans' growing beer culture with his tour company, NOLA Brew Bus (www.nolabrewbus.com), which starts tours Sept. 30.

"I want to bring the experience that tour guides give in the French Quarter to my tour, except it will be beer-centric." Marsiglia says. "I want them to get off the bus and say 'Wow. New Orleans is a badass beer city.'"

Tickets for the brewery tour are $70 and include transportation, a pint of beer at each brewery and a tour at one of the three breweries visited. Weekday tours begin and end at French Quarter brewpub Crescent City Brewhouse (527 Decatur St., 504-522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com), and on weekends, tours start and end at The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com).

The four-hour tours include visits to three of four breweries: NOLA Brewing Company, Urban South Brewing, Second Line Brewing and The Courtyard Brewery. The breweries visited rotate each day and schedules are listed on the company website. Marsiglia would like to add a downtown tour once 40 Arpent Brewing Company's taproom and Parleaux Beer Lab and Brieux Carre Brewing Company open for business. A Northshore brewery tour also is possible.

Local breweries are NOLA Brew Bus' focus during five weekly tours, but Marsiglia also offers weekly tours of beer bars and a "Cocktails and Jazz" tour built around the city's cocktail history, with an accompanying jazz musician. Marsiglia also hopes to attract New Orleanians to a monthly "Locals' Night," which will feature neighborhood pub crawls.