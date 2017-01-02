Beer buzz: NOLA Brewing turns 8 

NOLA Brewing Company (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com), which celebrates its eighth anniversary in March, is expanding its beer selection and improving quality.

NOLA Brewing collaborated with other breweries on several beers in 2016. It produced a sour ale with 7venth Sun Brewery in Dunedin, Florida, a coffee saison with Left Hand Brewing Company in Longmont, Colorado, and the imperial pilsner The Wolf and the Lamb with Oskar Blues Brewery, also in Longmont. It made a hoppy Berliner weisse called Karaoke Faceplate with Southern Prohibition Brewing in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and A Kolsch Has No Name with Fairhope Brewing Company in Fairhope, Alabama.

In 2017, NOLA will collaborate with J. Wakefield Brewing in Miami, The Bruery in Placentia, California, Modern Times Beer in San Diego, California, Hi-Wire Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina, and Galway Bay Brewery in Ireland.

NOLA's selection of hoppy beers will change, with the addition of a still to-be-named "New England Style" IPA and the replacement of Mecha with a new double IPA called Hoppyright Infringement.

The NOLA Funk series will expand with the addition of Desire, a raspberry sour ale aged in white wine barrels, and Dryades, a sour brown ale aged with plums and cherries. Small-batch sour beers will be released in smaller bottles, and a can labeller will enable NOLA to can seasonal brews and limited releases.

The brewery also hired quality assurance specialist Deb Clarke, who was a brewer at Abita Brewing Company.