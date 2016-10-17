Beer buzz: October beer events in New Orleans 

Fans of German beer and cask-conditioned beer should head to The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com) on Saturday, Oct. 22, for its annual Anstich Oktoberfest tapping, which begins at 2 p.m.

"We believe that area of the world has contributed much more than just marzens to our craft beer world, and we like to celebrate all the traditional German styles by tapping as many as we can get our hands on," says Avenue Pub owner Polly Watts.

Anstich beers are unpasteurized and come from small family breweries in northern Germany's Franconia region. The kegs are tapped via "gravity pour," with no carbon dioxide added to carbonate or force out the beer.

The Avenue Pub will tap more German kegs on Friday evenings for the rest of the month.

• Local nonprofit We Heart Veterans hosts its "Beer and Brat Off" from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Audubon Park. The event features teams of local chefs and brewers matching beer flavors and bratwursts, and there are awards for best beer and best brat preparations.

Chef and brewery teams include Chafunkta Brewing Company with Grand Isle executive chef Ryan Haigler, Abita Brewing Company and Cochon Butcher chef de cuisine Hank Shackleford, Covington Brewhouse and chef Robert Vasquez of Opal Basil on the Trace, NOLA Brewing Company with its house pitmaster Neil McClure and Old Rail Brewing Company beer with food by its chef, Brett Monteleone.

Admission is $30, and atten- dees can sample each beer and brat pairing. There also is live music from Christian Serpas and Ghost Town, Soul Savage Project and The Rick Samson Project. For information and tickets, visit www.wehrtvets.org.