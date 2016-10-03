Beer buzz: Royal Brewery to open in New Orleans East 

Raymond and Mandy Pumilia, founders of Royal Brewery New Orleans, have been transforming an industrial space in New Orleans East into the brewery they've dreamed of since serving friends home-brewed beer at their Royal Street house.

The brewery's tanks are in place and the Pumilias plan to start brewing by the end of the year.

Raymond's work as an art director in the film industry enabled him to claim materials to build coolers and other brewery equipment. His work as an insect photographer inspired the names of his planned beers: Termite Lager and Culicidae Pale Ale. He also plans to brew a porter, a cream ale, and possibly an IPL.

The inspiration for Raymond's home brewing stems from the 2012 Bountygate scandal, when New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was suspended by the NFL. Pumilia boycotted Saints football that season and spent Sundays barbecuing and brewing beer on his back porch.

"Basically, he found another way to waste eight hours every Sunday," Mandy says.

The location of the brewery (7366 Townsend Place) is a building in an industrial park near Morrison and Downman roads. It also is near the planned location of Lakeshore Landing, an entertainment development.

• A concrete slab has been poured for Brieux Carre Brewing Company, and workers pulled a log from the Bogue Falaya River to make a bar top for the taproom.

• Parleaux Beer Lab's brewhouse and tanks have been installed.

• Wayward Owl Brewing Company is finishing construction and now has power and gas.